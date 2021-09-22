Gold inches higher ahead of Fed policy decision

Article content

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy signals later in the day on reducing stimulus for the world’s largest economy.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,777.68 per ounce by 0356 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,778.00.

In the absence of an official taper signal, gold could get some relief for the near term however the downtrend for the month would hold, DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

Fed’s two-day meet is due to conclude on Wednesday as investors focus on any new signals on when a taper may begin. The U.S. central bank is also likely to provide an outlook on interest rate hikes from the current near zero level.