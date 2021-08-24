Gold hovers above $1,800 as early taper expectations cool

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Gold prices fell slightly on Tuesday, although they hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay cutting back its stimulus amid rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,801.78 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having jumped about 1.4% in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,804.90.
* The dollar index clawed higher after falling about 0.6% on Monday.
* Data from IHS Markit showed U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant weakened the momentum of the rebound from last year’s pandemic-induced recession.
* Investors are now focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium awaiting guidance on the U.S. central bank’s taper plans.
* Britain’s post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in August as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials, though strong inflation pressures cooled a bit, a survey showed on Monday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 1,006.66 tonnes on Monday from 1,011.61 tonnes on Friday.
* Silver fell 0.5% to $23.54 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.3% higher to $1,015.92.
* Palladium was steady at $2,401.13, having risen 5.5% in the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA Q2 0600 Germany GDP Detailed YY NSA Q2 1400 US New Home Sales-Units July (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)