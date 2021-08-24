Gold hovers above $1,800 as early taper expectations cool

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Gold prices fell slightly on Tuesday, although they hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay cutting back its stimulus amid rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,801.78 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having jumped about 1.4% in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,804.90.

* The dollar index clawed higher after falling about 0.6% on Monday.