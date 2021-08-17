Gold holds steady near one-week high on virus woes

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, hovering near an over one-week peak, as support from safe haven demand amid rising Delta variant cases offset pressure from a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,787.90 per ounce by 0105 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,788.97 on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,788.40. * The U.S. dollar, which is also often seen as the ultimate safe-haven currency, held firm against other rivals. * The number of new COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant jumped about 81% over the past 14 days to 1.67 million cases in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.