Gold holds steady as investors focus on U.S. jobs data

Gold held steady on Friday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report that is considered key to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus taper timeline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,755.83 per ounce by 0113 GMT, down about 0.3% so far in the week.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,757.10 per ounce.

* The dollar index hovered below a one-year high. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls likely rose by 500,000 jobs in September.