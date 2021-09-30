Gold holds near 7-week low on robust dollar, Fed taper fears

Article content

Gold prices inched up on Thursday but hovered near a seven-week low, constrained by a strong dollar and expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve winding down stimulus measures soon.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,729.83 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest level since Aug. 9 at $1,720.49 on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,729.20.

* The dollar index steadied near a year’s high touched on Wednesday, raising gold’s cost for buyers in other currencies.