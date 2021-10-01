Gold holds firm above $1,750 as U.S. bond yields ease

Article content

Gold prices steadied above the key $1,750 level on Friday, drawing support from a dip in U.S bond yields, though a resilient dollar still pressured the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,756.56 per ounce by 0710 GMT. The metal was modestly up for the week.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,756.40 per ounce.

The dollar began the last quarter of 2021 at close to its highest level of the year, raising the cost of purchasing gold for holders in other currencies.

Sentiment was, however, supported by a dip in U.S. 10 year benchmark Treasury yields.