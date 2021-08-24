Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay dialing back its pandemic-era stimulus. Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,801.65 per ounce by 0321 GMT, having jumped about 1.4% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,804.10. The dollar index was steady after falling about 0.6% on Monday. The fact that gold again breached $1,800 level says that the market is still quite concerned about the Delta variant, OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said.