Gold hits over one-week low as dollar rises on inflation data

The consumer spending data fueled worries about aggressive monetary policy action from the Fed to combat a surge in prices, sending yields on the U.S. 10-year notes up as high as 1.6190%, and the dollar surging 0.9%.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,778.91 per ounce by 12:04 p.m. ET (1604 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery declined 1.3% to $1,778.60 per ounce.

Gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than a week on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after U.S. data showing inflation stayed hot last month put the focus back on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

“Traders across global markets have aggressively raised their outlook for policy tightening, as an energy crunch and snarled supply chains drive inflation higher, leading market participants to price the risk of a faster exit,” analysts at TD Securities said in a note.

While gold is considered an inflation hedge, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields and the dollar up, denting non-yielding gold’s appeal.

The Fed is expected to announce when it will start tapering at the end of its Nov. 2-3 monetary policy meeting.

“There isn’t anything that can stop gold’s decline right now,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, adding that funds become active sellers each time gold crosses the key $1,800 per ounce level.

Overall, worries about rising prices kept both gold and silver on track for monthly gains of about 1% and 7%, respectively.

On the physical side, gold was selling at a premium in India this week as consumers flocked to retailers ahead of big festivals next week.

Spot silver tumbled 0.9% to $23.89 per ounce.

Platinum slipped 0.5% to $1,014.64 per ounce. Palladium fell 1.2% to $1,965.51 per ounce.

