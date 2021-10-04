Gold hits near two-week high on softer dollar

Article content

Gold prices hit a near two-week peak on Monday, as a weaker dollar offset bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin tapering its pandemic-era asset purchases soon.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,764.60 per ounce by 0112 GMT, after hitting $1,765.54, its highest since Sept. 23. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,764.90.

* The dollar index, dropped to its lowest since Sept. 29, making gold cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve may be close to meeting the inflation mandate set for raising interest rates, Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said, but it may be a year or longer before the central bank’s employment goal is met to allow for an actual rate increase.