Gold gains on weaker U.S. bond yields ahead of ECB meet

Article content Gold rose on Thursday, hovering above the $1,800 mark as softer U.S. Treasury yields lifted its appeal, while investors await the European Central Bank’s remarks on inflation and policy outlook when it meets later in the day. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,800.75 per ounce by 0857 GMT. U.S. gold futures inched 0.2% higher to $1,803.10. Helping gold gain, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields traded close to a two-week trough. “Gold’s 10-day moving average is giving solid support. Flattening yield curves combined with their higher absolute levels, suggest that the markets are increasingly thinking of stagflation,” StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said.

Article content Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes would push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest. The ECB is expected to keep policy unchanged and push back against growing expectations for an interest rate hike next year. Analysts say the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting on Nov. 2-3 would be more crucial for gold after chief Jerome Powell’s recent comments on tapering asset purchases. “Tapering should already be well and truly discounted, although there is bound to be a short-lived knee-jerk reaction to the Fed’s statement next Wednesday – there always is!” StoneX’ O’Connell added. Focus also remains on the U.S. Commerce Department’s advance gross domestic product report for the third quarter.

Article content Meanwhile, demand for gold fell in the third quarter to its lowest since the last quarter of 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. WGC, however, expects physical demand in large consumer India to strengthen in the fourth quarter. “We’re seeing some more buyers being drawn into the gold market and that’s partly around the narrative of higher prices,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion. Spot silver rose 0.1% to $24.06 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% at $1,013.60, and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,979.90. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

