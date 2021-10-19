Gold gains on weaker dollar, treasury yields

Article content

Gold rose on Tuesday, with a weaker dollar and U.S. bond yields providing some support to the precious metal, even as central banks move towards easing economic stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,776.03 per ounce by 0620 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,778.20.

The dollar index hit a two-week low, making bullion cheaper for buyers in other currencies.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also weakened, reducing non-yielding bullion’s opportunity cost.

“Though gold is range-bound, if it holds above $1,760, it could rise to $1,782 and possibly even $1,800,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, adding that a break below $1,759 could push it down to $1,737-$1,741.