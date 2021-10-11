Gold flat as Fed expected to stick to tapering plans

* The dollar index inched down 0.1%. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touched its highest level since early June on Friday.

* Spot gold was flat at $1,756.25 per ounce by 0053 GMT. Prices hit a two-week peak on Friday after the payrolls data but pared gains during the session.

Gold prices were flat on Monday as the bullion was caught between a dip in the dollar and fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start paring stimulus this year despite weak jobs data.

* Data from the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last month way below economists’ forecast of 500,000.

* The Fed may move to begin reducing its support for the economy next month despite a sharp slowdown in jobs gains last month as the latest U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases crested and began to recede.

* Bullion is seen as a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus. The Fed’s tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing gold’s appeal.

* The U.S. job market will continue to feel the effects of COVID-19, but it is too soon to say it is “stalling,” San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Sunday.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 985.05 tonnes on Friday from 986.54 tonnes on Thursday.

* Physical gold rates in India flipped to a discount for the first time in over two months last week as a rise in local prices curbed demand, while buying in China was expected to pick up after the Golden Week holiday.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $22.64 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.4% to $1,022.42.

* Palladium rose 2.6% to $2,130.94, having earlier hit a high since Sept. 13. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)