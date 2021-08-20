Gold flat as dollar strength overshadows virus worries

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Gold prices were flat on Friday, as a firmer dollar eclipsed support from rising anxiety over increasing cases of coronavirus’ Delta variant that could delay economic recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,780.43 per ounce by 0056 GMT, while U.S. gold futures was little changed at $1,782.40.

* The dollar index held near a more than a nine-month high hit on Thursday, denting gold’s appeal to holders of other currencies.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on “the economic outlook” at next week’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, the central bank said on Thursday, where some analysts expect him to lay out a clearer roadmap on the central bank’s taper plans.