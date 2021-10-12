Gold flat as dollar holds firm on Fed taper bets

Article content

Gold traded flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday as the dollar held firm on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its bond purchases next month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,753.77 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,754.90.

* The dollar hovered close to a one-year high touched last month amid surging energy prices and expectations the U.S. central bank would soon start normalizing policy.

* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus. The Fed’s tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing bullion’s appeal.