Gold flat as dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. jobs data

Gold prices were flat on Thursday as the dollar held firm, as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. payrolls report that is expected to provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

* Spot gold was flat at $1,761.36 per ounce by 0118 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,763.10.

* The dollar held close to a one-year high, touched last week, making gold less appealing to those holding other currencies.

* Overnight, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries eased off a more than three-month high, but remained above 1.5%.