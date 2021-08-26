Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold prices were flat on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech this week, which could provide cues to the central bank’s tapering of economic stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,790.63 per ounce by 0037 GMT. Prices fell 0.7% in the previous session, its biggest one-day decline in more than two weeks. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,793.00. * The dollar index was steady, while benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time record highs overnight.