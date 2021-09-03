Gold firms on sluggish dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data

Article content

Gold prices eked out small gains on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, with investors awaiting the U.S. jobs data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s plans to start tapering asset purchases.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,811.79 per ounce by 0115 GMT, but was headed for its first weekly decline in four.

* U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,814.80.

* The dollar index fell to a one-month low, bolstering gold’s appeal to those holding other currencies.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 24 years in August, suggesting the labor market was charging ahead even as new COVID-19 infections surge.