Gold firms as inflation risks persist

Article content Gold prices rose on Wednesday as concerns about inflation kept some investors on edge, while expectations that rising prices may prompt central banks to increase interest rates strengthened the dollar and capped bullion’s advance. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,859.49 per ounce by 1100 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,862.60. “Investors are afraid of inflation going out of control and (are) therefore buying gold to hedge against that risk,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Article content Rate increases remain a potential risk for gold and only a clear break above $1,875 may drive further gains, De Casa added. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Clipping gains in gold, the U.S. dollar, which also contends with gold as a safe-store of value, strengthened after better-than-expected U.S. retail data, making the metal expensive for overseas buyers.. “Prices should come down towards $1,830 because of the rising dollar and statements from Fed members in regards to interest rate hikes in 2022. But don’t expect a severe free fall,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. The U.S. Federal Reserve began phasing out its bond-buying this month and expects to end purchases altogether by mid-2022. Its next policy-setting meeting is in mid-December.