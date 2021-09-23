Gold firms as dollar loses ground post Fed verdict

Article content Gold firmed on Thursday as the dollar gave up some gains that were driven by the U.S. central bank signaling faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, but receding fears over the Evergrande crisis limited interest for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was 0.3% higher at $1,772.62 per ounce by 1213 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,773.80. The dollar retreated from a one-month high as investors processed the outcome of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and subsequent statement by Fed chair Jerome Powell that a tapering of stimulus https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/investors-look-ahead-rate-hikes-with-fed-tapering-plan-all-certain-2021-09-23 measures was not far away.

Article content Gold has stabilized as Powell didn’t give any firm dates for the beginning of tapering or raising interest rates, canceling the dollar’s gains, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades. But “until something more concrete happens in terms of direction for the dollar, gold will be impacted more by the level of risk appetite or risk aversion,” he added. A weaker dollar bolsters gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies. Meanwhile, risk appetite improved on the back of some positive news from China’s cash-strapped developer Evergrande Group https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-inches-close-default-deadline-investors-wait-2021-09-21, capping gold’s advance.