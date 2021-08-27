Gold firms above $1,800 on softer dollar, safe-haven demand

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold prices rose above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Friday, supported by safe-haven demand and a dip in the dollar ahead of a speech by the U.S. central bank chief that will be scanned for cues on stimulus tapering. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,802.39 per ounce by 0647 GMT. The metal stayed above $1,800 for most of the seven months to February this year, but has failed to sustain any break above that level since then. Prices are, however, up about 1.3% for the week, the biggest weekly gain in over three months.

Article content U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,807.00. The dollar index https://www.reuters.com/article/global-forex/forex-dollar-awaits-powells-remarks-as-hawks-urge-early-taper-idUSL4N2PY07P dipped 0.1%, boosting gold’s appeal for holders of other currencies. The greenback was also headed for a weekly decline. “Safe-haven buying has come from rising geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan. There are some concerns about further escalation there,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said. U.S. forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 U.S. soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.