Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole

Article content Gold prices fell on Thursday, as the dollar ticked higher ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech this week, with investors awaiting cues on tapering of economic stimulus. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,784.82 per ounce by 0705 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,785.00. The dollar index inched 0.1% higher, weighing on the greenback-denominated bullion. “Some investors want to have a little bit of protection in the event that we have a hawkish surprise from Jackson Hole,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that gold could consolidate on the downside till the symposium.