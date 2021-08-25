Gold falls as dollar gains some ground; Fed symposium in focus

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar ticked higher, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech this week for possible guidance on tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,796.03 per ounce by 106 GMT, while U.S. gold futures 0.6% to $1,797.50.

* The dollar index inched 0.1% higher, denting gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies.

* Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the Fed will announce the start of tapering its bond purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion then and at meetings that follow.