Gold eyes best week since early May on softer dollar

Gold was set on Friday for its best week in nearly five months, with a weaker U.S. dollar lifting its appeal despite a looming Federal Reserve stimulus taper.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,792.54 per ounce by 0609 GMT, but was up 2% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures inched down 0.3% to $1,793.10 per ounce.

Boosting gold’s appeal for buyers in other currencies, the dollar index was headed for its first weekly decline in six.

Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide, said while gold should settle around $1,800, it was unlikely to break higher in the following week.