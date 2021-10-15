Gold eyes best week since early May on softer dollar, yields

Article content Gold was set on Friday for its best week in more than five months as a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields lifted the metal’s appeal despite a looming Federal Reserve taper. Spot gold held steady at $1,794.85 per ounce by 0334 GMT but was up 2.2% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures inched down 0.1% to $1,796.10. Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the dollar index was headed for its first weekly decline in six. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were also off their multi-month highs.

Article content DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said the trend for gold still appeared to be on the downside on expectation of earlier Fed rate hikes and a stronger dollar and higher yields. “There is a kind of realization in markets that the CPI (data) and the FOMC minutes didn’t really move the story forward… everything that came out was essentially already priced in,” Spivak said. While most Fed policymakers agree the central bank could start reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month, they’re are sharply divided over inflation and what they should do about it. Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices posted their smallest gain in nine months in September. The report came on the heels of a solid increase in consumer prices.