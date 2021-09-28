Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal

Article content

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by concerns over the possible fallout from debt-laden developer China Evergrande’s crisis, though a firm dollar and gains in U.S. Treasury yields kept the safe-haven metal in a narrow range.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,751.96 per ounce by 0312 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,752.70.

“Gold seems content to range between $1,740 and $1,760 at the moment with Asian buyers adding to longs on dips with Evergrande and China growth fears encouraging regional buyers to add more weight in gold as a haven play,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.