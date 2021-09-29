Gold edges up, faces pressure from U.S. rate hike bets

Article content

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as a slight dip in U.S. bond yields provided support against growing expectations of quicker-than-expected U.S. interest rate hikes that also pushed the dollar to a multi-month high.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,739.36 per ounce by 0746 GMT, recovering from a one-month low hit on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,741.00.

“There is very little bullish case for gold right now,” OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said.

“We see gold at around $1,500 by the end-2022, especially with tapering having completed its course by then and the Fed looking to start raising its interest rates.”