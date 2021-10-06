Gold edges down on firmer dollar, rising bond yields

* While the dollar held close to its highs for the year, denting gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies, the benchmark 10-year yield ticked higher.

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,758.06 per ounce by 0108 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were 0.1% lower at $1,758.40.

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as a firmer dollar and rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the precious metal’s appeal, with investors focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week.

Article content

* Friday’s U.S. payrolls data is forecast to show 488,000 jobs were added in September, and would be crucial to the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering economic support.

* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday he continues to believe supply bottlenecks are driving most of the recent increase in inflation and will subside. He also repeated that the central bank is close to begin reducing its monthly asset purchases.

* Gold is often viewed as an inflation hedge, but reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest.

* U.S. services industry activity nudged up in September, but growth is being restrained by a persistent shortage of inputs and the resulting high prices, an Institute for Supply Management survey showed on Tuesday.

* The Perth Mint’s sales of gold products in September jumped about 83% to their highest level since April, while silver sales rose nearly 23%, tracking a dip in prices.

* Poland’s central bank could buy another 100 tons of gold for its reserves in 2022, the head of the bank said on Tuesday.

* Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.57 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $960.11, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $1,908.14. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)