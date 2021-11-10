Gold eases off 2-month peak as dollar rises

Article content

Gold prices slipped from a more than two-month peak on Wednesday, as an uptick in the dollar hurt the bullion’s appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,827.05 per ounce by 0255 GMT, after hitting its highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,829.70.

* The dollar index edged up 0.1%, raising gold’s cost to buyers holding other currencies.

* Two of the U.S. central bank’s most dovish policymakers said Tuesday they expect to get more clarity on the post-pandemic economic outlook by next summer, when the Federal Reserve is expected to finish winding down its asset purchases.