Gold eases as investors brace for U.S. Fed minutes

Article content Gold inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited cues on tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes and a firm dollar limited any safe haven inflows into bullion in response to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,781.52 per ounce by 1:44 pm EDT (1744 GMT), after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,795.25 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,784.4 per ounce. “Concerns about the Delta variants spreading across the globe is obviously a little bit of a driver for gold. People are also expecting more from the Fed on policy tightening, so that’s been the main driver since morning,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.