Gold eases as firm dollar dents safe-haven appeal

Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar held near recent highs, although the losses were limited by growing concerns over the economic fallout from the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,779.12 per ounce by 0057 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,780.40.

* The dollar traded near the 9-1/2-month high hit last week, denting gold’s allure for holders of other currencies.

* Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank’s most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant slows economic growth materially.