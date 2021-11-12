Gold Down, But Heads for Biggest Weekly Jump in Six months By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, but was set for its biggest weekly gain in six months as continuing concerns about high inflation in the U.S. capped some losses the yellow metal.

were down 0.32% to $1,857.95 by 10:41 PM ET (3:41 AM GMT), but were on track for their biggest weekly gain since May 7. The , which normally moves inversely to gold, inched up on Friday and hit its highest since July 2020.

Inflation soared to three-decade highs in October in the U.S., with the consumer price index (CPI) growing 6.2% and 0.9% . The core CPI rose 4.6% and 0.6% .

Rising inflation also challenged the Federal Reserve’s insistence that inflationary pressures will be temporary and boosted bets that the central bank will hike interest rates earlier than expected.

Although easy monetary policy has given gold a boost thus far, its appeal will be diminished if central banks start hiking interest rates.

In Europe, showed that the U.K.’s third-quarter GDP rose 1.3% . The GDP rose 6.6% and 0.6% . The slower growth zeroed the focus on the Bank of England’s next move vis-a-vis interest rate hikes. The BOE kept its latest interest rate steady at 0.10% in a surprise move.

Meanwhile, Eurozone could continue to exceed the European Central Bank’s 2% target in 2022 according to Reuters economists.

In other precious metals, silver inched up 0.1% to $25.25 per ounce and was set for its best week in three. Platinum was little changed at $1,085.52, but on course for its biggest weekly rise in a month. Palladium edged up 0.2%.