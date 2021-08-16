Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, but remained near a one-week high. A sharp drop in U.S. consumer sentiment reduced concerns about early asset tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and gave the yellow metal a small boost.

inched down 0.04% to $1,777.55 by 12:02 AM ET (4:02 AM GMT), after hitting its highest level since Aug. 6, or $1,780.82, earlier in the session.

Data released last Friday said consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest levels since 2011. The for August was 65.2, while the was 70.2.

The data pared bets that the Fed will introduce asset tapering and interest rate hikes earlier than expected. Further data, including and , will be released on Tuesday.

Investors now await at a virtual town hall meeting with educators and students on Tuesday, as well as the which will be released a day later.

In Asia Pacific, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will release the and the on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

released earlier in the day also disappointed. rose 6.4% year-on-year in July, while grew 8.5% year-on-year in the same month.

However, gold premiums in China and India, a fellow top consumer, rose to multi-month highs. Physical gold demand rose during the previous week, with consumers picking up bargains after prices fell across regions.

The geopolitical implications from the Afghan government’s collapse over the weekend are also on investors’ radars.

In other precious metals, silver edged down 0.2%, platinum fell 0.7% and palladium was down 0.4%.