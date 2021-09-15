Gold Down, but Above $1,800-Mark, Over Fed Taper Uncertainty By Investing.com

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, but remained above the $1,800-mark. Investors digested a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation that added to uncertainty over the U.S.s Federal Reserve’s timeline to begin asset tapering.

edged down 0.14% to $1,804.65 by 12:24 AM ET (4:24 AM GMT) after hitting a one-week peak of $1,808.50 during the previous session. The , which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up on Wednesday.

U.S. data released on Tuesday showed that the core consumer price index (CPI) grew 4% and 0.1% in August.

The monthly increase was the smallest gain in six months, suggesting that inflation could have reached its peak. However, it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints.

The data also showed that the CPI grew 5.3% and 0.3% respectively.

With the weaker-than-expected data casting doubt on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timeline to begin asset tapering, investors now await the central bank’s policy decision, due to be handed down next week.

In Asia Pacific, Chinese economic data released earlier in the day showed grew a lower-than-expected 5.3% year-on-year, while grew 8.9% year-on-year, in August. grew 2.5% year on year.

In Japan, the for September was at 18, a five-month low and below the previous month’s 33 reading.

In other precious metals, silver inched down 0.1% and platinum was down 0.4% after hitting an over nine-month low of $930.85. Palladium was flat at $1,979.16 after prices hit their lowest level since July 2020, or $1,935, during the previous session.

