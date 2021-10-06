Gold dips on rising dollar, bond yields; U.S. payrolls in focus

Article content Gold prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investors focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls data that would be crucial to the Federal Reserve’s schedule for tapering support. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.05 per ounce by 0315 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were 0.3% lower at $1,755.50. The dollar held close to its 2021 highs, denting gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ticked higher nearing a more than three-month peak touched last week.

Article content Gold’s price momentum is skewed downward on the basis of monetary policy expectations, IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said. “There’s still significant signs of cost pressures in the global economy and that’s going to keep the focus on central banks and tightening policy.” Gold is often viewed as an inflation hedge, but reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding non-interest yielding bullion. Focus is now on Friday’s U.S. payrolls data, which is expected to show 488,000 jobs were added in September. “The upcoming nonfarm payroll report could be a gamechanger for gold prices, so prices will likely consolidate between the $1,745 and $1,775 range,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, said in a note.