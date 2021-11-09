Gold dips as dollar edges up; U.S. inflation data awaited

“Investors are cautious near $1,830-$1,835 as we have not been able to breach that to the upside in July and August,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,822.30 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT), having earlier recorded its highest since Sept. 3 at $1,830.35.

Gold prices retreated from their highest level since early September on Tuesday amid a slightly firmer dollar, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data scheduled for later in the week.

Key central banks last week indicated interest rates would remain low in the near term, boosting the appeal of non-yielding gold and helping the metal post its best week since late August.

However, a tight U.S. labor market and the dislocation in global supply chains could result in a high reading for U.S. consumer prices due on Wednesday.

“If the market sees the consumer price index number is above expectations then the argument will certainly go that the Federal Reserve must now hike quicker,” Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said. But “the Fed is not following a rule book,” he added.

The U.S. dollar, which gold has been tracking through the session, edged up against its rivals, making the bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Limiting losses in gold, yields on the 10-year Treasury notes slipped to 1.4427%.

“Gold prices are on the cusp of a breakout,” TD Securities analysts said in a note. “Considering the extremely poor sentiment in precious metals across the last few months, the bar is low for prices to slice through trendline resistance.”

Elsewhere, spot silver declined 1.4% to $24.11 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.9% to $1,046.48 and palladium fell 2% to $2,028.71. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)