Gold climbs as dollar, Treasury yields weaken

Gold prices gained on Tuesday, with a weaker dollar and U.S. bond yields providing some support to the precious metal, even as central banks move towards easing economic stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,773.77 per ounce by 0335 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,774.40.

Supporting gold by making it cheaper for buyers in other currencies, the dollar dropped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also weakened, reducing non-yielding bullion’s opportunity cost. “Though gold is range-bound, if it holds above $1,760, it could move back to $1,782 and possibly even $1,800,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, adding that a break below $1,759, could push it down to $1,737-$1,741.