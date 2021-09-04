Gold, bond portfolios are ‘naked’ without Bitcoin, Bloomberg strategist asserts By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
What is protecting an investment portfolio from potential stock market volatility? As per Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, a merged exposure of (BTC), gold, and government bonds.

The senior commodity strategist, who sees BTC heading to $100,000, pitted derivatives in a new report representing the three safe-haven assets against the performance of the S&P 500 index, finding that the trio has been outperforming the benchmark Wall Street index at least since the start of 2020.

Bitcoin-Gold-Bonds performance against the S&P 500 index. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence
weekly price chart. Source: TradingView.com
US consumer price inflation rose to 5.4% in July. Source: Forex Live