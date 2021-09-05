Gold, bond portfolios are ‘naked’ without Bitcoin, Bloomberg strategist asserts By Cointelegraph

What is protecting an investment portfolio from potential stock market volatility? As per Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, a merged exposure of (BTC), gold, and government bonds.
The senior commodity strategist, who sees BTC heading to $100,000, pitted derivatives in a new report representing the three safe-haven assets against the performance of the S&P 500 index, finding that the trio has been outperforming the benchmark Wall Street index at least since the start of 2020.
