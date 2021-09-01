Gold bides time with focus on U.S. jobs data

Article content

Gold prices were caught in a tight range on Wednesday as investors held off from making large bets as they prepared for key U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s stimulus tapering strategy.

Spot gold was flat at $1,813.36 per ounce, as of 0933 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,814.50.

The dollar index edged up from a one-month low, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report for August is due on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters predicted payrolls increased by 750,000 in August.