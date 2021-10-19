Goes Home On ‘Grease’ Night — Recap – Hollywood Life

‘Grease’ Night featured the performance that got the first perfect score of the season. However, one talented couple was still eliminated at the end of the night.

It’s officially Grease Night on Dancing With the Stars! The show kicks off the night with a special video message from Grease star Olivia Newton-John. Host Tyra Banks reveals that all the Grease songs will be perfect in the order they happen in the movie.

‘Grease’ Night Performances

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy start off Grease Night with a beautiful foxtrot to “Summer Nights.” Len Goodman raves the performance “full of fun.” He tells Olivia that she’s “becoming one heck of a dancer.” Derek Hough gushes that Olivia is the “perfect Sandy” and her frame is “unbelievably.” Carrie Ann Inaba echoes the other judges and admits that Olivia’s body contact and technique are amazing! Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev dance a gorgeous Viennese waltz to “Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee.” Derek says Melora is the “gift that keeps on giving.” Carrie Ann admits that “every time you dance it makes everyone want to do the dance with you.” Len raves that Melora danced the Viennese waltz “fantastically well” and has a “great connection” with Artem. Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach take on a Viennese waltz to “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” Bruno Tonioli tells Iman that he could really “feel the sense of a love story” between him and Daniella but tells him not to “dance down” to Daniella. Carrie Ann acknowledges the massive height difference but loves the chemistry between them. Len says that the performance had a “gentleness that I liked so much.” While Iman’s technique wasn’t great, Len says that Iman tries so hard that he finds it “difficult” to criticize him. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 40.

The Miz and Witney Carson dance an electric give to “Grease Lightning.” Carrie Ann says The Miz matched the energy of the dance, but there were a few technical moments that weren’t perfect. Len tells The Miz that his performance was overall a “high octane full jive.” Bruno also notes the timing issue as well but enjoyed the performance. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten stun with their Viennese Waltz to “Beauty School Dropout.” During rehearsals, they get a call from Didi Conn. Frankie Avalon comes to the ballroom to sing the song as Amanda and Alan dance. Len raves the performance was “just fantastic.” Derek notes Amanda’s consistency but wants something a bit more to put her over the edge. Carrie Ann gushes over Amanda’s technique and elegance. Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 39 out of 40. The highest score of the season for them!

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber tackle the Charleston to “Born to Hand Jive.” Derek admits he had “so much fun” watching the performance. Carrie Ann says Suni did a “great job” but wants to keep pushing her in every dance. Len tells Suni that he “smiled the whole way through.” Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater dance an emotional foxtrot to “Sandy.” In just a week, Jimmie welcomed his second baby girl into the world. Bruno says that Jimmie was very “good in hold” but slipped a bit at the end. Carrie Ann wants to see “more balance in and out of hold.” Len loves that Jimmie comes out with “enthusiasm” every week.” Derek makes note of the “great choreography.” Emma adds that there’s some leftover confetti on the floor which may have caused their slip-up. Jimmie and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 34 out of 40.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong are back after being saved by Len last week. They dance a sexy rumba to “There Are Worse Things I Can Do.” Carrie Ann gushes that she’s “so happy” Kenya is still competing. She raves that Kenya had “incredible dignity” in this “delicious and sensuous” routine. Len says the performance was “really, really spot on.” Kenya and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dance a beautiful foxtrot to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise).” Len gushes that the routine affected both his brain and heart. “It was superb,” he says. Derek tells Jojo that the performance was “absolutely pristine” and a “moment” in this competition. Bruno gushes that this was the “most exquisite interpretation” of the power of friendship. Carrie declares that the performance was “perfect.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 36 out of 40. The first perfect score of the season!

Mel C and Gleb Savchenko dance a fun quickstep to “You’re The One That I Want.” Even with a slight slip, Bruno tells Mel C that she was “right dance.” Len admits that this was Melanie’s “best dance” yet in his opinion. Mel C and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

The last performance of the night comes from Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. They dance a quick step to “We Go Together.” Bruno says he enjoyed the energy but Cody needs to work on his footwork. Carrie Ann agrees with Bruno and tells the pair to “close a gap a bit” while in hold. Derek says that he actually thinks Cody’s frame “improved” from last week! Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40.

‘Grease’ Night Elimination

The first safe couple is Kenya and Brandon. The next couples to follow are Jimmie and Emma, Melora and Artem, Cody and Cheryl, Suni and Sasha, Jojo and Jenna, The Miz and Witney, Amanda and Alan, and Iman and Daniella.

The bottom two couples are Melanie C and Gleb, along with Olivia and Val. The judges now have to choose. Derek chooses to save Olivia and Val, while Carrie Ann chooses Melanie and Gleb. Bruno agrees with Carrie Ann. It’s now down to Len. In the final moment, Len saves Olivia and Val. Melanie C and Gleb have been eliminated!