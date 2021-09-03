GoDaddy to terminate hosting of Texas anti-abortion tip website

Article content

AUSTIN — Website hosting service GoDaddy Inc on Friday said it will terminate services for the owner of an anti-abortion website that allows people to report suspected abortions in response to a new Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion.

“Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider,” the company said in a statement.

Texas Right to Life, the group owning the website, in a statement said it will not be silenced, adding that it would put its website back up.