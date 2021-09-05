GoDaddy Cuts Off Whistleblowing Website That Snitches On People For Violating Texas Abortion Law

TSR Tech: Popular web host GoDaddy cut off a website created by an anti-abortion group that encourages people to report anyone violating Texas’ new abortion law.

As we’ve previously reported this week, Texas now has a law that makes it illegal for anyone to help women get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life created a website that asks citizens to report people who violate the new law, promising to “ensure that these lawbreakers are held accountable for their actions.”

Then GoDaddy recently gave the group 24 hours to find a new home, according to @theverge. “We have informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have 24 hours to move to another provider for violating our terms of service,” a spokesperson told The New York Times and The Verge.

By late Friday, it appeared the website found that home in Epik, the provider that has been known to help save controversial sites including Gab, social media platform Parler, and internet hate forum 8chan when other web service providers wouldn’t take them.

However, the site was down as of early Sunday morning and back up sometime in the early evening.

Initially, GoDaddy told The Verge that the whistleblower site violated “multiple provisions” of its Terms of Service including Section 5.2, which reads: You will not collect or harvest (or permit anyone else to collect or harvest) any User Content (as defined below) or any non-public or personally identifiable information about another User or any other person or entity without their express prior written consent.

Epik reportedly also decided hosting the form that allowed citizens to inform on their neighbors was against its terms of service as well and cut the website off. It’s unclear who is hosting the controversial website now.

The website was also having issues with the public after a group of TikTokers flooded the site with fake tips.

