GM upbeat on full-year earnings despite quarterly profit drop By Reuters

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co (NYSE:) on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter, despite a drop in revenue and profit, and said full-year earnings would be at the high end of its previous forecast.

GM said adjusted earnings per share in the quarter dropped to $1.52, from $2.83 a year earlier, citing the global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had expected 96 cents a share.

In a letter to shareholders, Chief Executive Mary Barra said, “We now believe GM’s full-year results will approach the high end of our guidance, which is for EBIT-adjusted in the range of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion.”

