GM, Uber Fall Premarket; Pfizer Rises By Investing.com

Chevron (NYSE:) stock rose 1.9%, helped by a strong rise in oil prices, while the Wall Street Journal reported that the oil major has begun requiring some employees to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and is evaluating mandates throughout its entire workforce.

Walt Disney (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the entertainment giant generated $125 million in online revenue from Marvel superhero film “Black Widow”. The company is being sued by the movie’s star Scarlett Johannsen because the simultaneous streaming release undercut the box office revenues to which her remuneration was tied.

Pfizer (NYSE:) stock rose 3.5% and BioNTech (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7% following a report in the New York Times that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine made by the two drug companies. Additionally, the U.K. has signed a deal for an additional 35 million vaccines from the two companies.

General Motors (NYSE:) stock fell 2% after the auto giant’s decision to suspend sales of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles after it ordered another recall of the automobile due to the risk of fires from the high-voltage battery pack.

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.