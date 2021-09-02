GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage

Article content WASHINGTON — General Motors Co will reduce production at most North American assembly plants this month because of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, hitting its profitable truck and sport utility vehicles, it said on Thursday. The largest U.S. automaker will halt production next week at its Fort Wayne plant in Indiana and its Silao plant in Mexico, both of which build pickup trucks. In total, GM is cutting production at eight North American assembly plants in September.

Article content The industry-wide chip shortage is causing massive auto production cuts around the globe and auto industry officials say the problem is getting worse. GM shares were largely unchanged in late trading Thursday. Earlier this week, Ford Motor Co said it will also cut truck production next week because of the chips shortage and said its August U.S. sales were down 33% on the chip shortage. Toyota Motor Corp said last month it will slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan. GM will halt production at its Wentzville, Missouri plant for two weeks starting Sept. 6 that builds midsize trucks and full-size vans. GM will also halt production at the CAMI Assembly in Canada and San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico for two additional weeks. The company builds its Equinox SUV at both plants.