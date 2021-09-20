GM says Chevrolet Bolt EV battery production resumes

Article content

WASHINGTON — General Motors Co said on Monday that battery production has resumed for its recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and that battery replacements will begin next month.

GM said battery supplier LG battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, have resumed production and LG is adding capacity to provide more battery cells to GM.

Last week, the largest U.S. automaker said it would extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October following a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 13 reported fires. GM declined Monday to say when it might resume production of the vehicles.