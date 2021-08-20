GM Recalls All Bolt EVs on Fire Risk; Sees $1 Billion Cost

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — General Motors Co. is recalling more than 73,000 of its Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion due to the risk of their batteries catching fire. The recall is an expansion of a similar action the company took last month when it discovered a defect in the battery that powers the EV. The latest move covers all Bolt EVs and Bolt electric utility vehicles from the model years of 2019 through 2022, the automaker said in a statement Friday. GM is replacing the battery modules in those vehicles.

Article content Faced with the expanding recall, the automaker said it is pressing its battery supplier LG Chem Ltd. of South Korea “for reimbursement of this field action.” GM warned customers to park their Bolts outside and away from buildings, as well as instructing them not to charge the vehicles overnight. Owners should limit their state of charge to 90%, recharge more often and not deplete the battery below a range of 70 miles, the company said. “All Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles are now recalled due to the risk of the high-voltage battery pack catching fire,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement. “The recall applies to all Bolt vehicles, including those that may have received an earlier recall repair for the fire risk issue.”