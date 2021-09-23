GM invests $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. automaker General Motors Co (NYSE:) said on Thursday that it would invest $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for future models in China.
In China, the world’s biggest car market, GM is making vehicles with SAIC Motor, which has also invested in Momenta. Momenta, which holds a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, is also backed by Toyota Motor (NYSE:) and Daimler AG (DE:).
