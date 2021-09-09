GM extends Michigan plant shutdown over Bolt EV recall By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co (NYSE:) said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant by two weeks in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues.
The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the production halt and its Orion Assembly plant was “a result of a battery pack shortage” related to the recall. GM said it would continue to work with LG “to update manufacturing processes.”
