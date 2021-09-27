GM backs vehicle emissions reductions goals in EPA proposal By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors (NYSE:) supports the emission reduction goals in the proposed rewrite of vehicle standards through 2026 issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month, according to written comments the automaker filed with the EPA on Monday.
GM called the EPA’s proposal “historically stringent” and said the Biden administration should ensure automakers in compliance with EPA rules not be subject to civil penalties in the parallel National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fuel economy program “that may arise from the geographic location of its supply chain.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.